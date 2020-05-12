ROCK HILL – John Henry Turner Jr., 91, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill.
The memorial service will be at a later date.
Born in Belmont, N.C., Mr. Turner was a son of the late John Henry Turner and Bessie Louise Harris Turner.
He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during World War II. Mr. Turner retired from Harris Teeter in 1977 and started Turner Home Improvement in Lancaster. Following his retirement in the 1990s, he pursued his love of music through writing and singing his own songs and opening his own recording studio. He was very proud of earning his high school diploma in 2010 at the age of 81.
Surviving are his son, Philip Wayne Turner and his wife, Chaka, of Lancaster; two daughters, Cheryl Ann Suter and her husband, Ronald, of Rock Hill and Rachal Lynn Willingham of Apex, N.C.; four brothers, Ralph Turner of York, Wesley Turner of Clover, Harvey Gene Turner of York and Leon Turner of Dayton, Ohio; three sisters, Mary Louse Baldwin of York, Joanne Jackson of Xenia, Ohio, and Jeanette Thompson of Clover; nine grandchildren, Christopher, Heather, Tucker, Forrest, Brandon, Candice, Kari, Derek and Sasha; and nine great-grandchildren, Aughtry, Shelby, Isaiah, Isabelle, Elizabeth, Ella, Kaigen, Ayleigh and Ethan.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia Ann Plake Turner; his second wife, Evelyn Moss White Turner; his daughter, Cynthia Ann Turner; and his son, John Steven Turner.
Condolences: www.wolfefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lancaster News on May 13, 2020