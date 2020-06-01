John Larry Tate, 65, died Saturday, May 23, 2020

He was the son of the late Waddell Robinson Tate Sr. and Alice Dye Tate.

Survivors include sisters, Geraldine T. Flowers of Heath Springs, Eloise T. Perry of Virginia Beach, Va., Hattie T. Grant of Heath Springs, Cheryl T. Wade of Charlotte, Angela T. Jones of Lancaster and Isabelle Watts of Fort Mill; brothers, Carl F. Tate of Paterson, N.J., Willie J. Tate of Charlotte and Jerry Patterson of Lancaster.

Services are 1 p.m. Saturday, May 30, officiated by the Revs. Jerusha Gaither and Eddie Moore.

Stewart Funeral Home is in charge.

