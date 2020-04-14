HEATH SPRINGS – Rev. John Lee Robertson, 76, died Sunday, April 12, 2020.
He was a son of the late Edgar Robertson and the late Luella Kelly Robertson. He was married to Annie Ruth Wright Robertson.
Survivors include daughters, Vevalon V. Robertson of Heath Springs, Jacqueline Curry of Lancaster and Patricia Barnes of Columbia; and a son, Kelvin Green of Lancaster.
Graveside services are noon Thursday, April 16, at Pleasant Hill AME Zion Church, officiated by the Rev. Albert Young.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Apr. 15, 2020