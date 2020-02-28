Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Leroy Hudson Jr.. View Sign Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Bethlehem Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary



He was born May 26, 1933, in Lancaster, a son of the late John Leroy Hudson Sr. and Bessie Hinson Hudson, and was the husband of Ollie Bell Moree Hudson.

Mr. Hudson served in the U.S. Navy during the

Mr. Hudson is survived by his dedicated wife of 63 years, Ollie Hudson; two sons, Nolan Scot Hudson (Cheryl) of Lancaster and John Leroy Hudson III (fiancée Tracy Parker) of Gaffney; three daughters, Julie Hudson Craig (Monty), Linda Hudson Killough and Brenda Gail Hudson, all of Lancaster; 10 grandchildren, Amber Forrester, Ryan Killough (Jordan), Justin Craig (Taylor), Brandan Craig, Trevor Hudson (Kelly), Kimber Hudson Tribble (Justin), Peyton Hudson, Taylor Hudson, Regan Hudson and John Leroy "Dru" Hudson IV; four great-grandchildren, Hudson and Emme Forrester, Brodie and Ryleigh Craig and Bryce and Kinsley Killough; and a sister, Monnie Deason of Lancaster.

Mr. Hudson was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Franklin Leroy "Mutt" Hudson, JW Hudson, James M. "Doc" Hudson and Vernon "Buck" Hudson; and five sisters, Lavicie Hudson, Nannie Stogner, Betty Rogers, Bessie Carroll and Vivian Cassidy.

The celebration of life service for Mr. Hudson was 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Bethlehem Baptist Church, officiated by the Revs. Patrick Blackmon and Dale Walters. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Burgess Funeral Home; and suggest memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1841 N. Rocky River Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.

An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at

Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family of Mr. Hudson. LANCASTER – John Leroy Hudson Jr., 86, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at MUSC Health - Lancaster.He was born May 26, 1933, in Lancaster, a son of the late John Leroy Hudson Sr. and Bessie Hinson Hudson, and was the husband of Ollie Bell Moree Hudson.Mr. Hudson served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War . He was a magistrate for over 30 years and a small business owner. Mr. Hudson cherished his wife and family. He enjoyed fast pitch and slow pitch softball and rabbit and quail hunting. Gardening and family gatherings were two things he truly loved. He found great joy in serving and providing for others. Mr. Hudson was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.Mr. Hudson is survived by his dedicated wife of 63 years, Ollie Hudson; two sons, Nolan Scot Hudson (Cheryl) of Lancaster and John Leroy Hudson III (fiancée Tracy Parker) of Gaffney; three daughters, Julie Hudson Craig (Monty), Linda Hudson Killough and Brenda Gail Hudson, all of Lancaster; 10 grandchildren, Amber Forrester, Ryan Killough (Jordan), Justin Craig (Taylor), Brandan Craig, Trevor Hudson (Kelly), Kimber Hudson Tribble (Justin), Peyton Hudson, Taylor Hudson, Regan Hudson and John Leroy "Dru" Hudson IV; four great-grandchildren, Hudson and Emme Forrester, Brodie and Ryleigh Craig and Bryce and Kinsley Killough; and a sister, Monnie Deason of Lancaster.Mr. Hudson was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Franklin Leroy "Mutt" Hudson, JW Hudson, James M. "Doc" Hudson and Vernon "Buck" Hudson; and five sisters, Lavicie Hudson, Nannie Stogner, Betty Rogers, Bessie Carroll and Vivian Cassidy.The celebration of life service for Mr. Hudson was 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Bethlehem Baptist Church, officiated by the Revs. Patrick Blackmon and Dale Walters. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Burgess Funeral Home; and suggest memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1841 N. Rocky River Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com. Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family of Mr. Hudson. Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 29, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lancaster News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close