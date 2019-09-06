Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Robert Williams. View Sign Service Information Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster 709 North White Street Lancaster , SC 29720 (803)-286-5000 Send Flowers Obituary

LANCASTER – Mr. John Robert Williams, 84, of Lancaster, widower of Frances Eubanks Williams, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at Lancaster Health and Rehab.

He was born April 20, 1935, in Pageland, a son of the late Therrell Houston Williams and Virginia Knight Williams.

Mr. Williams was a member of Spring Hill Baptist Church and retired from Springs Industries as a supervisor.

He was a family man who loved his children and grandchildren. A man of a simple pleasures, he never missed an opportunity to watch a good western movie.

Mr. Williams is survived by his son, Barry Williams and his wife, Lynda, of Lancaster; daughter, Lisa Porter and her husband, Robert, of St. Marys, Ga.; a brother, Gerald Williams and his wife, Nancy, of Lancaster; sister, Betty Jean Kirkley of Columbia; and two grandchildren, Odessa Porter and Fiona Porter.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Bill Williams, Harold Williams, Charles Williams and Jimmy Williams; and sister, Martha Fiebig.

A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Williams will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, at Spring Hill Baptist Church, with the Revs. Brad Threatt and Shawn Macy officiating. Burial will be in the Spring Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, at Spring Hill Baptist Church and other times at the home of Barry and Lynda.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of South Carolina, 311-B North Main Street, Lancaster, SC 29720.

