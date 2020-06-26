LEXINGTON – John Russell McCulloch, 82, of Lexington, widower of Anne Butler McCulloch, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Presbyterian Community of S.C.
He was born Oct. 15, 1937, in Atlanta, Ga., a son of the late Edward Russell McCulloch and Elizabeth Hudson McCulloch.
Mr. McCulloch was a member of First Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed music and loved to sing in the choir at First Presbyterian Church of Lancaster and later at Seven Oaks Presbyterian of Columbia, where he became an associate member after moving to that area. Mr. McCulloch served in the U.S. Army and spent most of his career in the textile industry, working for Springs Industries Research and Development Center in Fort Mill before retiring from the IT department at Kanawha Insurance Co. He sang with the York County Choral Society. Mr. McCulloch enjoyed traveling and camping and visited 48 states. He was a graduate and big supporter of Georgia Tech. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren.
Inurnment at First Presbyterian Church will be private.
Mr. McCulloch is survived by a son, Russell McCulloch and his wife, Joni, of Milton, Ga.; a daughter, Rebecca Taylor and her husband, Darren, of Columbia; three grandchildren, Jenna McCulloch, Michael McCulloch and Thomas Taylor; and a sister, Nancy Davis and her husband, Parks, of Gainesville, Ga.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Lancaster, P.O. Box 990, Lancaster, SC 29721; or to Presbyterian Communities of S.C., 2817 Ashland Road, Columbia, SC 29210.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. McCulloch.
Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.