John Russell McCulloch
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEXINGTON – John Russell McCulloch, 82, of Lexington, widower of Anne Butler McCulloch, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Presbyterian Community of S.C.
He was born Oct. 15, 1937, in Atlanta, Ga., a son of the late Edward Russell McCulloch and Elizabeth Hudson McCulloch.
Mr. McCulloch was a member of First Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed music and loved to sing in the choir at First Presbyterian Church of Lancaster and later at Seven Oaks Presbyterian of Columbia, where he became an associate member after moving to that area. Mr. McCulloch served in the U.S. Army and spent most of his career in the textile industry, working for Springs Industries Research and Development Center in Fort Mill before retiring from the IT department at Kanawha Insurance Co. He sang with the York County Choral Society. Mr. McCulloch enjoyed traveling and camping and visited 48 states. He was a graduate and big supporter of Georgia Tech. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren.
Inurnment at First Presbyterian Church will be private.
Mr. McCulloch is survived by a son, Russell McCulloch and his wife, Joni, of Milton, Ga.; a daughter, Rebecca Taylor and her husband, Darren, of Columbia; three grandchildren, Jenna McCulloch, Michael McCulloch and Thomas Taylor; and a sister, Nancy Davis and her husband, Parks, of Gainesville, Ga.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Lancaster, P.O. Box 990, Lancaster, SC 29721; or to Presbyterian Communities of S.C., 2817 Ashland Road, Columbia, SC 29210.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. McCulloch.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster
709 North White Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 286-5000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved