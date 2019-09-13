Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Vaughan Cauthen Sr.. View Sign Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Send Flowers Obituary

VAN WYCK – Mr. John Vaughan Cauthen Sr., 90, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill.

He was born Nov. 18, 1928, in Charleston, a son of the late John Kelly Cauthen and Deloris Vaughan Cauthen and was the husband of Shirley Page Cauthen.

Mr. Cauthen was the executive vice president of Springs Industries. He was the author of several books and an award-winning novelist. He loved golfing, saltwater fishing, writing and photography.

Mr. Cauthen was a great family man and a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He was a member of Van Wyck Presbyterian Church.

Mr. Cauthen is survived by his wife of 69 years, Shirley Helen Page Cauthen; son, John Vaughan Cauthen Jr. of Charlotte; daughter, Catherine Cauthen Joyce of Van Wyck; grandsons, Alex Vaughan Tuttle, Michael Casey Joyce and Andrew Cauthen; great-grandchildren, Mark Vaughan Tuttle, Olivia Maria Tuttle and Mira Cauthen; and brother, Henry Jennings Cauthen.

Mr. Cauthen was preceded in death by his parents.

The celebration of life memorial service for Mr. Cauthen is 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, at Van Wyck Presbyterian Church, officiated by the Rev. Carson Overstreet.

The family suggest memorial contributions be made to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238; or Van Wyck Presbyterian Church, 5140 Old Hickory Road, Van Wyck, SC 29744.

