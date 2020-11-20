1/1
John Wesley Ghent III
1947 - 2020
LANCASTER – John Wesley Ghent III, 73, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
He was born on May 1, 1947, in Lancaster, the son of Geralyn Barfield Ghent and the late John Wesley Ghent II.
John served our country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He retired from Morrison Textile Machinery Company after more than 40 years of service. John enjoyed walking and hiking. He was a master naturalist who enjoyed photography. His favorite subjects were animals and scenes of nature. One of his favorite places to visit was the Landsford Canal, especially when the lilies were in bloom. John was also an avid LSU fan and a Jeep lover. He was a member of Forest Hills Church of Waxhaw.
John is survived by his mother, Geralyn B. Ghent; special friend, Reba Coats of Lancaster; and many cousins and extended family.
A celebration of life service for John will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends following the service.
For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Forest Hills Church of Waxhaw, 8120 Kensington Drive, Waxhaw, NC 28173.
An online guest register is available for condolences on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mr. John Ghent.

Published in The Lancaster News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory
1800 Charlotte Highway
Lancaster, SC 29721
803-283-2100
