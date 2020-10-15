HEATH SPRINGS – John Wilson Neal Jr., 86, of Heath Springs passed away Tuesday morning, Oct. 13, 2020, at his home.Born in Heath Springs, he was a son of the late John Wilson Neal Sr. and Lucille Gardner Neal. He was a faithful member of Oakhurst Baptist Church. Mr. Neal served as a deacon and also church Sunday school director for 52 years at the church. He retired from DuPont after 38 years of service.Surviving are his daughter, Sandra Elaine Hughes of Myrtle Beach; three sons, John Douglas Neal and his wife, Pam, Roger Gregg Neal and his wife, Jessica, and Philip Wayne Neal and his wife, Tia, all of Heath Springs; six grandchildren, Anna, Ashlee, Sean, Lindsey, Brandon and Chandler; seven great-grandchildren, Michael, Abbie Grace, Jake, Henry, Lucas, Lily and David Wilson; and a sister, Margaret Mackey of Heath Springs.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Margie Faulkenberry Neal; a sister, Jo Lynn Barrett; and a grandson, Blaine Tarlton.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, in Oakhurst Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. John Rogers and Mike Owens will officiate. Burial will follow in the cemetery.The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside in the cemetery.Memorial contributions in memory of Mr. Neal may be made to Oakhurst Baptist Church, 394 Barrett Road, Heath Springs, SC 29058.Baker Funeral Home, Kershaw is serving the Neal family.