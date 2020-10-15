1/
John Wilson Neal Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HEATH SPRINGS – John Wilson Neal Jr., 86, of Heath Springs passed away Tuesday morning, Oct. 13, 2020, at his home.
Born in Heath Springs, he was a son of the late John Wilson Neal Sr. and Lucille Gardner Neal. He was a faithful member of Oakhurst Baptist Church. Mr. Neal served as a deacon and also church Sunday school director for 52 years at the church. He retired from DuPont after 38 years of service.
Surviving are his daughter, Sandra Elaine Hughes of Myrtle Beach; three sons, John Douglas Neal and his wife, Pam, Roger Gregg Neal and his wife, Jessica, and Philip Wayne Neal and his wife, Tia, all of Heath Springs; six grandchildren, Anna, Ashlee, Sean, Lindsey, Brandon and Chandler; seven great-grandchildren, Michael, Abbie Grace, Jake, Henry, Lucas, Lily and David Wilson; and a sister, Margaret Mackey of Heath Springs.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Margie Faulkenberry Neal; a sister, Jo Lynn Barrett; and a grandson, Blaine Tarlton.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, in Oakhurst Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. John Rogers and Mike Owens will officiate. Burial will follow in the cemetery.
The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside in the cemetery.
Memorial contributions in memory of Mr. Neal may be made to Oakhurst Baptist Church, 394 Barrett Road, Heath Springs, SC 29058.
Baker Funeral Home, Kershaw is serving the Neal family.
www.bakerfunerals.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home
210 East Hilton Street
Kershaw, SC 29067
803-457-4771
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved