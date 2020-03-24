Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Wylie Plexico. View Sign Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LANCASTER – John Wylie Plexico, 79, passed away on March 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, JoAnn Plyler Plexico.

Mr. Plexico was born on May 21, 1940, in Shelbyville, Tenn., to the late James Flay Plexico Sr. and Rose Elizabeth Wylie Plexico.

Mr. Plexico was the co-captain for the Lancaster High School Blue Hurricanes. He was a part of the Upper State Championship football team in 1957 and 1958. In addition, he played in the 1958 Shrine Bowl and attended Lenior-Rhyne University on an athletic scholarship for football. During his four years at Lenoir-Rhyne, he and his teammates played in the National Championship three times and won the title in 1960.

Mr. Plexico served in the U.S. Marine Corp and Reserves.

Mr. Plexico earned his bachelor of arts (BA) degree from Lenoir-Rhyne, his masters (MA) degree in school administration from Western Carolina and his educational specialist (EdS) degree from The University of South Carolina. He was a member of the National Association of School Superintendents, the South Carolina Education Association and the Lancaster County Education Association.

After graduating college, he coached under the legendary Julius "Pinky" Babb in Greenwood and spent 25 years in education including 15 years as a teacher, coach, high school principal and area superintendent for Buford Area Schools and eight years as principal at Erwin Elementary. After retiring from education, he was a full time private investor of stocks and bonds.

Mr. Plexico enjoyed all sports (playing and watching), being around water and swimming, was an avid history and genealogy buff, loved being outside on his land and spending time with his family.

Mr. Plexico was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and a lifetime member of the Masonic Lodge of Camp Creek of Lancaster.

Mr. Plexico is survived by his son, John Bradford Plexico and his wife, Bridgett, of Lancaster; his daughter, Amy Plexico Wartham and her husband, Mark, of Charlotte; four grandsons, Jason Plexico of Dallas, Texas, Dillon Plexico of Lancaster, Nicholas Wartham of Boone, N.C., and Daniel Wartham of Charlotte; and a sister, Pat Nash and her husband, Charlie, of Murrells Inlet.

Mr. Plexico was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn Plexico; his parents; his brother James Flay Plexico Jr.; and his sister, Betty Traylor.

The celebration of life service for Mr. Plexico will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, 1800 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster, and will be officiated by the Rev. Thurmond Johnson. Burial will follow at the Lancaster Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m., one hour prior to the service, at Burgess Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 1664 Flat Creek Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.

