KERSHAW - Johnnie Sowell, 95, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.
He was the son of the late Willie and Rosie Miller Sowell.
Survivors include daughters, Brenda Young, Faye Sowell and Darlene Wilson, all of Kershaw, Lois Sowell of New York and Mildred Raley of Jefferson; and sons, Mendell Sowell of Patrick, Wendell Sowell and Herman Sowell, both of Lancaster, and Davie L. Sowell of Columbia.
Services were 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Crossroads Baptist Church, officiated by the Revs. Derrick McQueen and Damian Young, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing was 1-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Crawford Funeral Home in Kershaw.
Published in The Lancaster News on Sept. 28, 2019