KERSHAW – Johnnie Velt Cornelius Truesdale, 65, died Monday, April 15, 2019.
He was a son of the late Amelia Truesdale and the late Roosevelt Cornelius. He was married to Margaret Hinson "Ree" Truesdale.
Survivors include his wife of Kershaw; three sons, Eddie Hinson and Hayward Truesdale both of Kershaw, and Yasheen Truesdale of Lancaster; daughters, Norma Truesdale, Antoinette Shannon, Prayon Truesdale and Alexis Truesdale, all of Lancaster, Camellia Truesdale of Kershaw and Freedonia Truesdale of Houston, Texas; sister, Freedonia Stockham of Bridgeport, Conn.; brothers, Robert Truesdale of Kershaw and Chalmers Truesdale of Long Island, N.Y.
Services are 4 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Ebenezer AME Zion Church, officiated by the Rev. George Rhodes Jr., with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing is 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Crawford Funeral Home in Kershaw.
Crawford Funeral Home
410 West Meeting Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 285-3261
Published in The Lancaster News on Apr. 19, 2019