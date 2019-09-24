LANCASTER – Johnnie Wright, 98, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
He was the son of the late John Wright and Hattie Elizabeth McManus Wright. He was married to the late Thelma Robinson Wright, then to Margie Catoe Wright.
Survivors include son, John Wayne Wright of Lancaster; daughters, Ann Strickland of Lancaster, Sue Lucente of Clover and Linda Roddey of Fort Lawn; stepdaughters, Linda Barwick of Columbia and Joy Whitworth of Oak Island, N.C.; 15 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
Services were 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at Glenwood Heights Baptist Church, officiated by the Revs. Daniel Porter and Steve Neal. Burial with Military Honors followed at Lancaster Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Glenwood Heights Baptist Church, 600 Nichols Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service was in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Sept. 25, 2019