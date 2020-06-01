LANCASTER – Johnny Maxwell Gordon, 73, of Lancaster passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at his home.
He was born Feb. 22, 1947, in Lancaster, a son of the late Raymond Kell Gordon Sr. and Bryte Manettia Baker Gordon.
Mr. Gordon was of the Baptist faith. He loved restoring sports cars. Mr. Gordon was a member of the American Legion VFW. He enjoyed meeting his breakfast buddies on Friday mornings and the 521 Veterans Breakfast Club. Mr. Gordon loved to read and a good cigar. He enjoyed going to the mountains with his brother and to the beach with his sisters and brother. Mr. Gordon had a date with his daughter Allison every Thursday night. He was a graduate of Lancaster High School and York Technical College.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mr. Gordon will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 30, at Lancaster Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Donald W. Tillman officiating.
Mr. Gordon is survived by two daughters, Alicia L. Gordon of Lancaster and Allison L. Gordon and her husband, Tony Smith, of Heath Springs; a brother, Ray Gordon and his wife, Marilyn, of Charlotte; two sisters, Sybil Riley of Greenwood and Manettia Broughton and her husband, Jerry, of Lancaster; and one grandchild, Jordan Lee Ann Adams of Heath Springs.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, May 30, at Lancaster Funeral Home, and other times at the home of Allison and Tony.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion - VFW, P.O. Box 33, Lancaster, SC 29721.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Gordon.
Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.