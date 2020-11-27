1/
Johnny Nelson "Pimper" Whitaker
1962 - 2020
LANCASTER – Johnny Nelson "Pimper" Whitaker, 58, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020.
He was a son of Johnny William Whitaker and Patricia "Patty" Sinclair Whitaker. He was married to Bonnie Kimmer Whitaker.
Survivors include his wife; daughter, Chassity Whitaker; adopted daughter, Brittany Hurlburt and son, Jay; sister, Crystal Whitaker; and brothers, Scott "Skillet" Whitaker and Jevin Whitaker.
Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Revs. Brad Threatt and Wayne Smith, with burial with his grandson, Rocky Schaeffer, at Oak Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation is 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home.

Published in The Lancaster News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
