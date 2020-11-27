LANCASTER – Johnny Nelson "Pimper" Whitaker, 58, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020.

He was a son of Johnny William Whitaker and Patricia "Patty" Sinclair Whitaker. He was married to Bonnie Kimmer Whitaker.

Survivors include his wife; daughter, Chassity Whitaker; adopted daughter, Brittany Hurlburt and son, Jay; sister, Crystal Whitaker; and brothers, Scott "Skillet" Whitaker and Jevin Whitaker.

Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Revs. Brad Threatt and Wayne Smith, with burial with his grandson, Rocky Schaeffer, at Oak Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store