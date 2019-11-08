KERSHAW – Johnny Ray Gregory Jr., 55, of Kershaw passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at his home.
He was born Oct. 31, 1964, in Chester, a son of Lillian Estes Sims and the late Johnny Ray Gregory Sr.
Mr. Gregory was a skilled craftsman, specializing in carpentry. In addition to his love of woodworking, he enjoyed spending time outdoors. Mr. Gregory was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Mr. Gregory is survived by his wife, Linda Pittman of Kershaw; son, Danny Pittman of Charleston; daughters, Melissa Yarborough of Lancaster and Dana Campbell and her husband, Howard, of Kershaw; mother, Lillian Sims and step-father, Charles Sims, of Lancaster; sisters, Carol Ott and her husband, Pat, and Sherry Gregory and her husband, Keith, all of Heath Springs; grandchildren, CJ Campbell, Daniel Ballard, Taylor Campbell, Corey Campbell, Dillion Pressley, Cody Pressley, Dalton Morris, Jaxon Morris and Braylea Morris; and great-grandchild, Benley Wynn.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mr. Gregory will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, in the chapel of Lancaster Funeral Home, with the Rev. Mitch Gulledge officiating. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Lancaster Funeral Home and at other times at the home of Johnny and Linda.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Gregory.
Published in The Lancaster News on Nov. 9, 2019