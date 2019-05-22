Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johnny Tillman Johnson. View Sign Service Information Cornerstone Presbyterian Chr 5637 Bush River Rd Columbia, SC 29212 Memorial service 3:00 PM Cornerstone Presbyterian Church 5637 Bush River Rd Columbia , SC View Map Visitation Following Services Cornerstone Presbyterian Church 5637 Bush River Rd Columbia , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

IRMO - Johnny Tillman Johnson, 74, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019.

He was born Aug. 24, 1944, in Lancaster, to the late Willie Luther and Minnie Gaynelle Lemon Johnson.

He graduated from Lancaster High School in 1962, where he was captain of the varsity football team. He also played on the "Blue Hurricanes" state football championship team in 1959.

Johnny graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1967 with a degree in chemical engineering. He started his career at Monsanto Co. in Greenwood. In 1976, he formed his first company, Johnny T. Johnson & Associates, followed by JKB&B, LETTS, Inc., and retired from PCEG in 2009.

Johnny was a member of Cornerstone Presbyterian Church, where he was a deacon and elder. He was chairman of the first building committee for Cornerstone from 1983-1985.

Surviving are his wife, Sandra Antley Johnson of the home; daughter, Sherry J. Bouknight (Justin) of Irmo; son, Stephen Johnson (Kim) of Columbia; six grandchildren, Nick, Alex and William Johnson, Elizabeth and Tillman Bouknight and Tyler Emanuelson; sister, Nellie Ree Smith (Paul); brother, Mike Johnson (Pat), all of Lancaster; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; and sister and brother-in-law, Delores and David Mullis.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church, 5637 Bush River Road, Columbia, with visitation to follow.

Honoring Johnny's wish, his body was donated to the University of South Carolina School of Medicine.

Memorials may be made to SOAR Columbia, 5607 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212. IRMO - Johnny Tillman Johnson, 74, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019.He was born Aug. 24, 1944, in Lancaster, to the late Willie Luther and Minnie Gaynelle Lemon Johnson.He graduated from Lancaster High School in 1962, where he was captain of the varsity football team. He also played on the "Blue Hurricanes" state football championship team in 1959.Johnny graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1967 with a degree in chemical engineering. He started his career at Monsanto Co. in Greenwood. In 1976, he formed his first company, Johnny T. Johnson & Associates, followed by JKB&B, LETTS, Inc., and retired from PCEG in 2009.Johnny was a member of Cornerstone Presbyterian Church, where he was a deacon and elder. He was chairman of the first building committee for Cornerstone from 1983-1985.Surviving are his wife, Sandra Antley Johnson of the home; daughter, Sherry J. Bouknight (Justin) of Irmo; son, Stephen Johnson (Kim) of Columbia; six grandchildren, Nick, Alex and William Johnson, Elizabeth and Tillman Bouknight and Tyler Emanuelson; sister, Nellie Ree Smith (Paul); brother, Mike Johnson (Pat), all of Lancaster; and numerous nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his parents; and sister and brother-in-law, Delores and David Mullis.A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church, 5637 Bush River Road, Columbia, with visitation to follow.Honoring Johnny's wish, his body was donated to the University of South Carolina School of Medicine.Memorials may be made to SOAR Columbia, 5607 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212. Published in The Lancaster News on May 22, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lancaster News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close