SANFORD, N.C. – Johnsie Tucker Darroch, 73, of Lancaster, formerly of Sanford, peacefully passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.
Graveside services will be held Monday Oct. 12, at Beaver Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Johnsie was born in Randolph County, the daughter of the late Otis Lee Tucker and Julina Wood Tucker. She was a member of Beaver Creek Baptist Church, active with TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) for 45 years and was a 1965 graduate of the Sanford Business College. Mrs. Darroch worked as a records clerk for the Sanford Police Department for 36 years and also an associate at JCPenny for many years.
Mrs. Darroch is survived by her daughter, Malissa Hess (John) of Lancaster; grandchildren, Morganne Vlaardingerbroek (Matt) and Drake Hess; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Grant and Levi Vlaardingerbroek; her twin brother, Jimmy Tucker (Janet) of Sanford; and her cats, Moses and Ellie Mae.
Memorial contributions can be made to Beaver Creek Baptist Church, 2280 Nicholson Road, Cameron, NC 28326; or to Second Baptist Church, 1426 Great Falls Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Online condolences may be made at www.rogerspickard.com.
Arrangements are by Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home.