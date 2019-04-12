Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joli Lynn Hensley-McMullen. View Sign

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. – Joli Lynn Hensley-McMullen, 47, passed away suddenly on Sunday, April 7, 2019.

Born in Lancaster, she was a daughter of Nancy Hensley and the late Gerald "Slick" Hensley.

She was a supervisor of quality control. Joli enjoyed painting, dancing, taking trips, crafts, lying out in the sun and being close to the water.

Surviving, in addition to her mother, are her husband, Michael McMullen; six children, Raquel Brown, April Stevens, Heather Stevens, Sergio Brown, Briauna Williams and Mikekevious Williams; 14 grandchildren; and four sisters, Vicki Radabaugh, Terressa (Doug) Starnes, Donna Barrett and Sharon (Kerry) Smith.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a son, Maquel McMullen.

Funeral services for Joli were 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11, at New Life Freewill Baptist Church of Lancaster, officiated by the Rev. Doug Pate. Burial followed in Lancaster Memorial Park.

Baker Funeral Home of Kershaw served the family.