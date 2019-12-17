Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jon Ray Harper. View Sign Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Send Flowers Obituary

LANCASTER – Mr. Jon Ray Harper, 82, passed away Friday, Dec.13, 2019, at White Oak Manor-Lancaster.

He was born Sept. 26, 1937, in Lancaster, a son of the late Reece Odell Harper and Margaret Kirk Harper. He was the husband of the late Kathy Brasington Harper.

Mr. Harper was the owner and operator of Harper Tool and Die, LLC. He loved the mountains and the beach, fishing, playing guitar and sitting under the oak tree in his yard. His love for gardening gave him the opportunity to share food with others. He also enjoyed camping in Maggie Valley.

The greatest loves of his life were his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mr. Harper was a lifelong member of St. Luke United Methodist Church.

Mr. Harper is survived by a son, Marty Harper (Patty); a daughter, Beverly Harper Duke (John); four grandchildren, Paige Duke Murray (Ty), Meg Duke Brown (Josh), Katie Duke Hood (Matt) and Justin Ray Harper; four great grandchildren, Railee Brown, Knoxx Brown, Waters Hood and Oakley Murray; two sisters, Eleanor Harper Brower (Don) of Lancaster and Connie Parker Gatti (Dave) of Columbia; and a sister-in-law, Ruby Harper.

Mr. Harper was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Brasington Harper; his parents; and a brother, Maurice Harper.

The celebration of life funeral service for Mr. Harper is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at St. Luke United Methodist Church, officiated by the Revs. Perry Evatt and Bill McCown. Burial will follow at St. Luke United Methodist Church cemetery.

The family will have a casual visitation for friends and family at the home of Marty and Patty Harper, 2054 Douglas Road, Lancaster, from noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15.

Memorials may be made to St. Luke United Methodist Church, 128 Providence Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.

An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at

Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family of Mr. Jon R. Harper. LANCASTER – Mr. Jon Ray Harper, 82, passed away Friday, Dec.13, 2019, at White Oak Manor-Lancaster.He was born Sept. 26, 1937, in Lancaster, a son of the late Reece Odell Harper and Margaret Kirk Harper. He was the husband of the late Kathy Brasington Harper.Mr. Harper was the owner and operator of Harper Tool and Die, LLC. He loved the mountains and the beach, fishing, playing guitar and sitting under the oak tree in his yard. His love for gardening gave him the opportunity to share food with others. He also enjoyed camping in Maggie Valley.The greatest loves of his life were his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mr. Harper was a lifelong member of St. Luke United Methodist Church.Mr. Harper is survived by a son, Marty Harper (Patty); a daughter, Beverly Harper Duke (John); four grandchildren, Paige Duke Murray (Ty), Meg Duke Brown (Josh), Katie Duke Hood (Matt) and Justin Ray Harper; four great grandchildren, Railee Brown, Knoxx Brown, Waters Hood and Oakley Murray; two sisters, Eleanor Harper Brower (Don) of Lancaster and Connie Parker Gatti (Dave) of Columbia; and a sister-in-law, Ruby Harper.Mr. Harper was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Brasington Harper; his parents; and a brother, Maurice Harper.The celebration of life funeral service for Mr. Harper is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at St. Luke United Methodist Church, officiated by the Revs. Perry Evatt and Bill McCown. Burial will follow at St. Luke United Methodist Church cemetery.The family will have a casual visitation for friends and family at the home of Marty and Patty Harper, 2054 Douglas Road, Lancaster, from noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15.Memorials may be made to St. Luke United Methodist Church, 128 Providence Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com. Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family of Mr. Jon R. Harper. Published in The Lancaster News on Dec. 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lancaster News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close