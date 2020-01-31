LANCASTER – Johnathan Christopher Craig Steele, 49, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.
He was the son Lena Craig Steele and the late Robert Lake Steele.
Survivors include his mother; son, Alexander Steele; and sister, Lisa Alexandria Steele Salmeron.
Services officiated by the Rev. Randy Mellichamp will be held at a later date, and will be announced from the sanctuary of Camp Creek Baptist Church, Lancaster.
Memorials may be made to Camp Creek Baptist Church, 998 Potter Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Baker Funeral Home, Kershaw, is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 1, 2020