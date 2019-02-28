Obituary Guest Book View Sign

KERSHAW – A graveside service for Jonathan Larry "Jon" Cook, 79, first lieutenant, U.S. Army, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in the Kershaw City Cemetery, with full military honors. Burial will immediately follow. The Rev. Bryant D. Fersner will officiate.

Jon passed away, Feb. 11, at KershawHealth in Camden.

Born in Camden, he was a son of the late George Ross Cook and Alma Barfield Cook.

After graduating from Coker College, Jon enlisted in the U.S. Army and was deployed in 1965 to Vietnam with the First Cavalry Division, Second Battalion, Fifth Regiment. On Jan. 18, 1966, Jon was injured and was paralyzed from the chest down. Although he never walked again, his courage for the next 53 years was evident to all who knew him. For his Army service, Jon received numerous awards and medals including the Purple Heart, Bronze Star Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Combat Infantry Badge, Parachutist badge and Air Assault Metal.

After returning home from Vietnam, Jon inspired many people and coached many youngsters at different sports in the Kershaw area. He was also a member of First Baptist Church in Kershaw.

Surviving are his brother, Michael G. Cook Sr. and his wife, Sandra, of Fletcher, N.C., and their children, Michael G. Cook Jr. and his wife, Kristin, Lance B. Cook and his wife, Shannon, and Jonatha Paige Cook; his great-nephew, Tyler Cook; and great-niece, Alexandria Cook-Thurmond and her husband, Cameron. He also leaves behind his caregiver, Carrie Bracey.

Memorials may be made in memory of Jon to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.

Baker Funeral Home is serving the Cook family.

