Jordan Kyle Hinson, 26
LANCASTER – Mr. Jordan Kyle Hinson, 26, of Lancaster passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
He was born April 6, 1993 in Lancaster, a son of Stacy Hinson and Mia F. Hinson.
He was a loving son, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. He loved fishing, goats, farming, cutting grass and helping others. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and extended families. He loved his church and operated the sound system.
Mr. Hinson is survived by his father, Stacy Hinson and his wife, Susie, of Heath Springs; mother, Mia F. Hinson of Lancaster; brother, Justin Hinson and his wife, Jordan Leigh, of Lancaster; paternal grandparents, Danny Hinson and his friend, Elizabeth Case, of Kershaw and Nancy V. Hinson of Heath Springs; uncle, Ricky Hinson of Heath Springs; nephew, Navy Brooks Hinson; and aunts, Marti Warren of Lancaster, Michelle Moseley of Columbia and Mylene Strohm of Memphis, Tenn.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Kenneth Follett and Danette Siders Follett.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Hinson will be 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Temple Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dr. Larry Linderman and the Rev. Scott Robinson officiating. Burial will be in Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Lancaster Funeral Home and other times at the home of his brother, Justin Hinson and his wife, Jordan Leigh.
Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Baptist Church – Building Fund, 1214 Old Landsford Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Hinson.
Published in The Lancaster News on Sept. 11, 2019