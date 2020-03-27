LANCASTER – Jordan Lee Brownell, 22, died Friday, March 20, 2020.
He was a son of Brian Paul Brownell and Sharon A. Powell Brownell.
Survivors include his parents; sister, Carli Brownell; paternal grandparents, Carl and Joyce Brownell; and maternal grandparents, Aaron and Ann Powell.
Services are 3 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at Camp Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Randy Mellichamp.
Viewing is 2:30-3 p.m. at the cemetery.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions in place, please be mindful and respectful as we try to serve our families.
Memorials may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place West, Suite 230, Landover, MD 20785.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 28, 2020