Joseph Greene Scott
LANCASTER – Joseph Greene Scott, 88, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
Born in Hopkins, he was a son of the late Green "Rat" Scott and the late Margaret Gilmore Scott.
Survivors include sons, Kelly Scott of Richmond, Va., Michael Scott of Lancaster, Frank Scott of Beverly Hills, Calif., John F. Scott of Budd Lake, N.J., and Alfred Lowery of Columbia; daughters, Sylvia Bragdon of Raleigh, N.C., Loretta Scott Gabriel of Cedar Knolls, N.J., Eleanor Scott and Cheryl Murray, both of Richmond, Margaret Scott of Chesterbrook, Penn., and Mary Scott Jones of Dover, N.J.; sister, Mary Alice Jones of Lancaster; brother, Thomas Scott of Baltimore, Md.; 31 grandchildren; 80 great-grandchildren; and 37 great-great-grandchildren.
Services are 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen, with burial at Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia.

Published in The Lancaster News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
