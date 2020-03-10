KERSHAW – Joseph McKinley Jackson, 90, died March 5, 2020.
He was a son of the late Robert Lee Jackson and the late Lou Ella Clyburn Jackson.
Survivors include son, Dennis L. Jackson of Charlotte; daughter, Barbara Elaine Drakeford of Kershaw; brothers, Thomas "TJ" Jackson of Yonkers, N.Y., and Johnny Murphy Jackson of Harlem, N.Y.; and goddaughter, Gloria Wallace-Daniels.
Services are 1 p.m. Thursday, March 12, in Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen.
Viewing is 1-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 11, 2020