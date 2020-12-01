1/1
Joseph Michael "Joey" Baker
1963 - 2020
LANCASTER – Joseph "Joey" Michael Baker, 57, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at his home.
He was born March 7, 1963, in Lancaster, the son of Clyde R. Baker and Billie Ashley Steele.
Joey was an avid Gamecocks fan and die-hard Tom Brady fan. He loved his brother, sisters, nieces and nephews, especially his two great-nieces. Joey also enjoyed fishing, NASCAR and eating. He was a member of Second Baptist Church.
Joey is survived by his mother, Billie A. Steele of Lancaster; his father, Clyde R. Baker of Edgemoor; a brother, Richard L. Baker of Rock Hill; two sisters, Lisa B. Vick of Kershaw and Kimberly S. Kirkley (Chuck) of Kershaw; four nieces, Jessica, Amber, Laney and Alayna; four nephews, Garrett, Brannon, Dylan and Dalston; and two great-nieces, Aria and Emily.
The celebration of life memorial service for Joey will be private.
An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Joseph M. Baker.

Published in The Lancaster News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory
1800 Charlotte Highway
Lancaster, SC 29721
803-283-2100
