LANCASTER – Joseph "Joey" Michael Baker, 57, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at his home.
He was born March 7, 1963, in Lancaster, the son of Clyde R. Baker and Billie Ashley Steele.
Joey was an avid Gamecocks fan and die-hard Tom Brady fan. He loved his brother, sisters, nieces and nephews, especially his two great-nieces. Joey also enjoyed fishing, NASCAR and eating. He was a member of Second Baptist Church.
Joey is survived by his mother, Billie A. Steele of Lancaster; his father, Clyde R. Baker of Edgemoor; a brother, Richard L. Baker of Rock Hill; two sisters, Lisa B. Vick of Kershaw and Kimberly S. Kirkley (Chuck) of Kershaw; four nieces, Jessica, Amber, Laney and Alayna; four nephews, Garrett, Brannon, Dylan and Dalston; and two great-nieces, Aria and Emily.
The celebration of life memorial service for Joey will be private.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Joseph M. Baker.