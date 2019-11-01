LANCASTER – Joseph Simon Laswell, 68, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.
He was the son of the late Cecil Elijah Jack Laswell and Beth Elaine Buster Laswell and husband of Brooker E. Laswell.
Survivors include son, John C. Laswell; daughters, Dixie L. Collins and Jolene L. Houser, both of Heath Springs; brothers, Roy Laswell and Ray Laswell, both of Twin Falls, Ind.; sisters, Kay Laswell and Wendy Lamn, both of Jerome, Ind., and Betty Jane Laswell of Fruitland, Ind.; and eight grandchildren.
Lancaster Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Nov. 2, 2019