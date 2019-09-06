LANCASTER – Joseph Winston "Joey" Head, 48, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Atrium Health-Pineville.
He was born Feb.15, 1971, in Chattanooga, Tenn., the son of Winston Head and the late Judy Holbrook Head and was the husband of Keri Clontz Head.
Joey was a chef. He loved joking with friends and enjoyed life. He especially liked to camping, cooking, Taekwondo and spending time with family. He was of the Baptist faith.
Joey is survived by his wife, Keri Head; father, Winston Head and his wife, Maxine, of Springhill, Fla.; maternal grandmother, Grace Wheeler of Braselton, Ga.; stepson, Hunter Shaw of Lancaster; and sister, Heidi Dorso (Brian) of Charlotte and their two daughters, Aimee Tait (Charlie) of Norfolk, Va. and Ashley Dorso of Charlotte.
Joey was preceded in death by his mother, Judy Holbrook Head; and a sister, Kimberley Starr Head.
The celebration of life memorial service for Joey will be 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, in the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Mike Greene. Interment will be private.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m., one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Sept. 7, 2019