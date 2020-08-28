1/
Josephine McMurray Ford
LANCASTER – Josephine McMurray Ford, 89, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Lucius McMurray and the late Lois McGee McMurray.
Survivors include daughters, Phyllis Ford Massey and Rubye Ford Thornwell, both of Lancaster; sons, Jessie Eugene Ford, Ernest Ford, Michael Ford, Earle William Ford, Darryl Lynn Ford and Steve Reynold Ford, all of Lancaster; sister, Lucille McMurray Hayden of Lancaster; 28 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.
Graveside services are 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at North Corner AME Zion Church Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Dennis L. McCleave.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.

Published in The Lancaster News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
