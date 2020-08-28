Or Copy this URL to Share

LANCASTER – Josephine McMurray Ford, 89, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.

She was a daughter of the late Lucius McMurray and the late Lois McGee McMurray.

Survivors include daughters, Phyllis Ford Massey and Rubye Ford Thornwell, both of Lancaster; sons, Jessie Eugene Ford, Ernest Ford, Michael Ford, Earle William Ford, Darryl Lynn Ford and Steve Reynold Ford, all of Lancaster; sister, Lucille McMurray Hayden of Lancaster; 28 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.

Graveside services are 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at North Corner AME Zion Church Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Dennis L. McCleave.

Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.

