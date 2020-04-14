LANCASTER – Joshua Camara Page, 28, died Friday, April 10, 2020.
Born in Killeen, Texas, he was a son of John F. Page and Pamela Jackson Page.
Survivors include sons, Cameron Isaiah Blair and Tristen Jerell Page, both of Lancaster, and Quincy Wyatt Rainey of Rock Hill; his parents of Lancaster; brothers, John Page Jr. of Winston Salem, N.C., Demontrez Wright and Sarrikio Ingram, both of Lancaster, and Keon Montgomery of New Jersey; sisters, Tonya Rae Johnson and Ona Kirkland of Lancaster; grandmothers, Mamie Jackson of Lancaster and Marilyn Williams Page of Winston Salem; and life partner, Dionka Foster of Lancaster.
Graveside services are 3 p.m. Friday, April 17, at Lancaster Memorial Park Mausoleum, officiated by the Rev. Leon Wright.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Apr. 15, 2020