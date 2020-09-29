1/
Joyce Ann Bell
Joyce Ann Bell, 66, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Lorenzo and Blanche Barnes Bell.
Survivors include her sisters, the Rev. Brenda Caldwell of Capitol Heights, Md., Betty J. Bell, Penelope Bell and Aneita Bell of Heath Springs, Keela B. Evans and Jacqueline Williamson of Lancaster; and brother, Maurice Bell of Lancaster.
Services are noon Thursday, Oct. 1, at Cedar Creek AME Zion Church, officiated by the Rev. William Cox, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing is 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Stewart Funeral Home.

Published in The Lancaster News from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
