LANCASTER – Joyce Annette Arant Peagler, 72, of Lancaster, widow of Quincey Jerome Peagler, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at MUSC Health – Lancaster Medical Center.
She was born Dec. 18, 1947, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late James Walter Arant and Nellie Watts Arant. Mrs. Peagler retired from Springs Industries in 1996. She loved and supported Grace United Methodist Church. Mrs. Peagler enjoyed any time spent with her family.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Peagler will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the chapel of Lancaster Funeral Home with the Rev. Sh'Kur Francis officiating.
Mrs. Peagler is survived by a son, Quincy Jerome Peagler Jr and his wife, Amanda, of Lancaster; two daughters, Sarenia M. "Missy" Beckham (Derick) of Lancaster and "Little Girl," who is canine; a brother, John E. Arant and his wife, Sharon, of Lancaster; two sisters, Dianne Moree and Gloria Johnson, both of Lancaster; four grandchildren, Jessica, Savanna, Brandon and Daniel; and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Peagler was preceded in death by a son, Wayne Arant; a sister, Kay Small; and a grandson, Jonathon Morris.
The family will receive friends from noon-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Lancaster Funeral Home, and other times at the home of Quincy and Amanda Peagler, 2942 Flat Creek Road, Lancaster.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 8, 2020