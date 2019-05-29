Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce (Hinson) Muenzel. View Sign Service Information Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Old Waxhaw Presbyterian Church 2814 Old Hickory Road Lancaster , SC View Map Send Flowers Memorial service 2:00 PM Old Waxhaw Presbyterian Church 2814 Old Hickory Road Lancaster , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HENDERSONVILLE – Mrs. Joyce Hinson Muenzel, 80, of Hendersonville, N.C., died Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Elizabeth Hospice House in Flat Rock, N.C.

She was born May 15, 1939, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Ted Hinson and Fammie Bowers Hinson, and was married to the late Otto Muenzel Jr. for 60 years.

Joyce was a loving person who was devoted to her family - a wonderful mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. She loved the Lord, and went peacefully to join Jesus and her loved ones in heaven.

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Joyce Muenzel will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 2, at Old Waxhaw Presbyterian Church, 2814 Old Hickory Road, Lancaster, officiated by Pastor Paul

Joyce is survived by her daughter, Lynn Muenzel Waters (Mickey), of Hendersonville, N.C.; two sons, Andrew Muenzel and Christopher Muenzel, both of Panama City, Fla.; her grandchildren, Jennifer Waters of Georgia and Ryan Muenzel of Panama City, Fla.; her sister-in-law, Betty Watts, of Panama City, Fla.; one brother, Prince Hinson of Lancaster; three sisters, Lucille Rogers of Rock Hill, Jo McNeely (Frank) of Lancaster and Jean Miles (Rex) of Henderson, Ky.; her lifetime best friend from childhood, Peggy Joyner of Lancaster; a number of nieces and nephews; and a number of special cousins.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Otto Muenzel Jr.; her son, Stephen Muenzel; her parents, Ted and Fammie Hinson; a brother, William "Bill" Hinson; and a sister, Rosie Moorefield. Asheville Funeral Home in Asheville, N.C., was in charge of arrangements.

