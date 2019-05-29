|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce (Hinson) Muenzel.
|
|
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
View Map
Old Waxhaw Presbyterian Church
|
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
View Map
Old Waxhaw Presbyterian Church
HENDERSONVILLE – Mrs. Joyce Hinson Muenzel, 80, of Hendersonville, N.C., died Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Elizabeth Hospice House in Flat Rock, N.C.
She was born May 15, 1939, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Ted Hinson and Fammie Bowers Hinson, and was married to the late Otto Muenzel Jr. for 60 years.
Joyce was a loving person who was devoted to her family - a wonderful mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. She loved the Lord, and went peacefully to join Jesus and her loved ones in heaven.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Joyce Muenzel will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 2, at Old Waxhaw Presbyterian Church, 2814 Old Hickory Road, Lancaster, officiated by Pastor Paul Smith Jr. Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m., one hour before the service, at the church. The burial will be private.
Joyce is survived by her daughter, Lynn Muenzel Waters (Mickey), of Hendersonville, N.C.; two sons, Andrew Muenzel and Christopher Muenzel, both of Panama City, Fla.; her grandchildren, Jennifer Waters of Georgia and Ryan Muenzel of Panama City, Fla.; her sister-in-law, Betty Watts, of Panama City, Fla.; one brother, Prince Hinson of Lancaster; three sisters, Lucille Rogers of Rock Hill, Jo McNeely (Frank) of Lancaster and Jean Miles (Rex) of Henderson, Ky.; her lifetime best friend from childhood, Peggy Joyner of Lancaster; a number of nieces and nephews; and a number of special cousins.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Otto Muenzel Jr.; her son, Stephen Muenzel; her parents, Ted and Fammie Hinson; a brother, William "Bill" Hinson; and a sister, Rosie Moorefield. Asheville Funeral Home in Asheville, N.C., was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lancaster News on May 29, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|