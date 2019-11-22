SUMMERVILLE – Juan Pablo "Speedy" Gonzales, 82, died, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.
He was the son of the late Juan Pablo and Margarita Ramos Gonzales and was married to Mina Ann Morgan Gonzales.
Survivors include son Juan Carlos Gonzales of Summerville; daughter, Lisa Gonzales King of Mount Pleasant; sister, Herlinda Miranda of San Antonia, Texas; and three grandchildren.
Graveside services are 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, at Kershaw City Cemetery, with military honors.
The family will receive friends immediately following the burial.
Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 S.E. 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or www.parkinson.org.
Baker Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Nov. 23, 2019