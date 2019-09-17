LANCASTER – Judith Ann Taylor Outen, 80, died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Howard Thomas Taylor and Kathleen Baker Taylor, and was the wife of Marion Outen.
Survivors include son, Jody Outen; daughters, Melinda Hardin and Julie Outen; brother, Thomas "Tom" Taylor; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Services are 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Immanuel Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Tim Anderson, with burial at Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Burgess Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Sept. 18, 2019