Judith Diane (Parnell) Vincent
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LANCASTER – Judith Diane Parnell Vincent, 68, died Saturday, June 6, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Owen Parnell and Arlene Weaver Parnell. She was married to Ray A. Vincent.
Survivors include her husband; son, Douglas Vincent; and three grandchildren.
Services were 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, at First Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by the Rev. Jimmy Lambert, with burial at Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family received friends from 10-11 a.m. in the church sanctuary.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Lancaster, 901 W. Meeting St., Suite 201, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory
1800 Charlotte Highway
Lancaster, SC 29721
803-283-2100
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved