LANCASTER – Judith Diane Parnell Vincent, 68, died Saturday, June 6, 2020.

She was a daughter of the late Owen Parnell and Arlene Weaver Parnell. She was married to Ray A. Vincent.

Survivors include her husband; son, Douglas Vincent; and three grandchildren.

Services were 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, at First Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by the Rev. Jimmy Lambert, with burial at Lancaster Memorial Park.

The family received friends from 10-11 a.m. in the church sanctuary.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Lancaster, 901 W. Meeting St., Suite 201, Lancaster, SC 29720.

Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge.

