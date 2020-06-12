LANCASTER – Judith Diane Parnell Vincent, 68, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at her home.
She was born Nov. 17, 1951, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Owen Parnell and Arlene Weaver Parnell and was the wife of Ray A. Vincent.
Mrs. Vincent enjoyed collecting trinkets, sewing, crocheting and reading her bible. She was a beautiful lady inside and out, loved her family deeply, and she loved the Lord with all her heart. Mrs. Vincent was a member of First Pentecostal Holiness Church, where in her earlier years loved to care for children.
Mrs. Vincent is survived by her husband of 44 years, Ray A. Vincent; her son, Douglas Vincent (Donna); three grandchildren, Hunter Vincent, Mikalla Vincent and Dana Vincent; a goddaughter, Haley Kee; a sister-in-law, Wanda Parnell; and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Vincent was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Mike Parnell and Rick Parnell; and a sister, Jackie Parnell.
The celebration of life service for Mrs. Vincent was 11 Tuesday, June 9, at First Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by the Rev. Jimmy Lambert. Burial followed at Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family received friends from 10-11 a.m., one hour prior to the service, in the sanctuary.
For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lancaster, 901 W. Meeting St., Suite 201, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.