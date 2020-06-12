Judith Diane (Parnell) Vincent
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LANCASTER – Judith Diane Parnell Vincent, 68, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at her home.
She was born Nov. 17, 1951, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Owen Parnell and Arlene Weaver Parnell and was the wife of Ray A. Vincent.
Mrs. Vincent enjoyed collecting trinkets, sewing, crocheting and reading her bible. She was a beautiful lady inside and out, loved her family deeply, and she loved the Lord with all her heart. Mrs. Vincent was a member of First Pentecostal Holiness Church, where in her earlier years loved to care for children.
Mrs. Vincent is survived by her husband of 44 years, Ray A. Vincent; her son, Douglas Vincent (Donna); three grandchildren, Hunter Vincent, Mikalla Vincent and Dana Vincent; a goddaughter, Haley Kee; a sister-in-law, Wanda Parnell; and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Vincent was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Mike Parnell and Rick Parnell; and a sister, Jackie Parnell.
The celebration of life service for Mrs. Vincent was 11 Tuesday, June 9, at First Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by the Rev. Jimmy Lambert. Burial followed at Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family received friends from 10-11 a.m., one hour prior to the service, in the sanctuary.
For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lancaster, 901 W. Meeting St., Suite 201, Lancaster, SC 29720.
An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family of Mrs. Vincent.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory
1800 Charlotte Highway
Lancaster, SC 29721
803-283-2100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved