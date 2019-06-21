LANCASTER – Judy M. Starnes, 69, died Friday, June 21, 2019.
She was a daughter of the late JD McManus and Eula Mae Neely McManus and was married to Marvin Starnes.
Survivors include her husband; daughters, Tammy Cauthen and Donna Starnes; son, Fuzzy Starnes; brother, Kenneth McManus; sisters, Linda Boyd and Geraldine Plyler; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Services are 3 p.m. Monday, June 24, at A Simple Service Burial and Cremation, officiated by the Rev. Douglas Pate.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to New Life Freewill Baptist Church, 1622 Springdale Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Published in The Lancaster News on June 22, 2019