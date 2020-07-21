LANCASTER – Miss Julia Evelyn Hagins, 92, of Lancaster passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Lancaster Health and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born Aug. 15, 1927, in Heath Springs, a daughter of the late Samuel Everett Hagins and Sadie Hammond Hagins. Miss Hagins was a member of St. Luke United Methodist Church and had retired as a time keeper for Springs Industries.
A service to celebrate the life of Miss Hagins was Monday, July 20, at the graveside at St. Luke United Methodist Church with the Rev. Perry Evatt and the Rev. Walter Cantwell officiating.
Miss Hagins is survived by two brothers, Richard S. Hagins of Camden and James H. Hagins of Lancaster; a sister, Mary H. Plyler; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Miss Hagins was preceded in death by three brothers, Bill Hagins, Cecil Hagins and Sam Hagins; and a sister, Doris Cauthen.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lancaster Salkehatchie Camp, c/o St. Luke United Methodist Church, 128 Providence Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Miss Hagins.