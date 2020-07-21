1/
Julia Evelyn Hagins
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LANCASTER – Miss Julia Evelyn Hagins, 92, of Lancaster passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Lancaster Health and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born Aug. 15, 1927, in Heath Springs, a daughter of the late Samuel Everett Hagins and Sadie Hammond Hagins. Miss Hagins was a member of St. Luke United Methodist Church and had retired as a time keeper for Springs Industries.
A service to celebrate the life of Miss Hagins was Monday, July 20, at the graveside at St. Luke United Methodist Church with the Rev. Perry Evatt and the Rev. Walter Cantwell officiating.
Miss Hagins is survived by two brothers, Richard S. Hagins of Camden and James H. Hagins of Lancaster; a sister, Mary H. Plyler; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Miss Hagins was preceded in death by three brothers, Bill Hagins, Cecil Hagins and Sam Hagins; and a sister, Doris Cauthen.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lancaster Salkehatchie Camp, c/o St. Luke United Methodist Church, 128 Providence Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Miss Hagins.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster
709 North White Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 286-5000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved