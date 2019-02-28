LANCASTER – Mrs. Julia Gainey, 91, died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019.
She was a daughter of the late Hunter Blackmon and Bertha Couch Blackmon and was married to the late Sam Gainey.
Survivors include sons, Rickey Gainey, Barry Gainey and Sandy Gainey, all of Lancaster; daughters, Vivian B. Flouhouse of Charlotte, and Denise Beaver, Dianne Driver and Marilyn G. Ellis; brother, Alva Blackmon of Lancaster; sister, Elvis Ray of Lancaster; 15 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Services are 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Elgin Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Todd Rudisill, with burial in Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m., one hour prior to the service in the church.
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 24, 2019