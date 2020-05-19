Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia Lavada (Rackley) Horne. View Sign Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Send Flowers Obituary

LANCASTER – Julia Lavada Rackley Horne, 83, passed away on May 18, 2020, at White Oak Manor Lancaster.

She was born on March 2, 1937, in Savannah, Okla., a daughter of the late Jessie Rackley and Jewel Atterbury Rackley, and was the wife of the late Clyde Horne.

Mrs. Horne was a member of the Eastern Star. She loved to cross-stitch and would make her family pillowcases for Christmas gifts, which they treasure greatly. Her companion and best friend was her dog, Pettey. Mrs. Horne was a member of Zion United Methodist Church, where she worked with the youth in the past and loved to sing in the choir.

Mrs. Horne is survived by her son, Clyde J. "Joey" Horne II of Lancaster; her daughter, Mashalle Bailes (Mike) of Murrells Inlet; two grandchildren, Monica Bailes Craig and Michael Bailes; four great-grandchildren, Natalie Tripp, Mattie Tripp, Caroline Tripp and Levi Craig; two brothers, Herschel Rackley (Lanelle) and Richard Rackley, both of Oklahoma; and two sisters, Barbara Long (Dan) of Myrtle Beach and Gail Landreth (Larry) of Oklahoma.

Mrs. Horne was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Clyde Horne; her parents; a brother, J.B. Rackley; and a sister, Martha Harmon.

The celebration of life service for Mrs. Horne will be private due to ongoing public health concerns.

Memorial contributions may be made to Zion United Methodist Church, 1665 Zion Road, Lancaster, SC 29720; or / , 10 Glenlake Parkway NE S. Tower, Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30328.

