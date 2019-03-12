Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julius Clifford "Mike" Hubbard Jr.. View Sign

CLEMSON – Julius Clifford "Mike" Hubbard Jr., 98, passed peacefully into eternal rest Sunday, March 10, 2019.

The eldest son of the late Julius Clifford and Adel Hubbard, Mike spent his childhood in Lancaster.

Mike married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Margret Hinson, sharing a devotion to each other for 79 years. Together they raised three wonderful children as members of the Clemson United Methodist Church. Mike was an exceptional teacher of the word of God, a prayer warrior and a selfless giver of all he had.

With a strong commitment to God and country, Mike served his country honorably during

A 1942 Clemson graduate and a beloved professor in the College of Textiles, Mike loved Clemson University. As a caring professor, Mike's influence guided thousands of students on a successful journey. Sharing in the spirit of Clemson, he established a legacy of scholarships for undergraduate students. Clemson was family. Sharing his love of the university, all of his children are Clemson graduates. Mike rose to professor, appointed alumni professor in 1982 and retired as an Alumni Distinguished Professor Emeritus.

Mike is survived by his wife, Margaret; sons, Cliff (Salley) of Beaufort and Scott (Nene) of Spartanburg; daughter, Anna

He was predeceased by his brother, Robert Carl Hubbard.

The family would like to say a special thanks to the caregivers for their loving care afforded to Mike.

Mike lived a full and honorable life. He was a wonderful man, loved by his family, and his memory will live on in the hearts of all he touched.

A private burial will be held Thursday.

The family invites all to join a celebration of his life at 2 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Clemson United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the J.C. Hubbard Educational Endowment Fund at Clemson University, P.O. Box 1889, Clemson, SC 29633-1889.

Arrangements are being handled by Duckett Robinson Funeral Home.

