KERSHAW – Junior David Bennett, 57, died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.

He was a son of the late Junior Will Bennett and the late Annie Bell Wright Bennett.

Survivors include daughter, Quisha Clyburn of Rock Hill, sons, Brandon Clyburn and Kevin Clyburn, both of Rock Hill; brothers, Roger Bennett and Steven Bennett, both of Kershaw; sisters, Marcia Ann Perry of Pageland, Sharon Bennett of Camden and Greta Bennett of Fort Mill; and two grandchildren.

Services are 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen, with burial at Highland Height Cemetery.

