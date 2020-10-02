1/
Junior David Bennett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Junior's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KERSHAW – Junior David Bennett, 57, died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.
He was a son of the late Junior Will Bennett and the late Annie Bell Wright Bennett.
Survivors include daughter, Quisha Clyburn of Rock Hill, sons, Brandon Clyburn and Kevin Clyburn, both of Rock Hill; brothers, Roger Bennett and Steven Bennett, both of Kershaw; sisters, Marcia Ann Perry of Pageland, Sharon Bennett of Camden and Greta Bennett of Fort Mill; and two grandchildren.
Services are 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen, with burial at Highland Height Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crawford Funeral Home
410 West Meeting Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 285-3261
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved