Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for J.W. Stevens Sr.. View Sign

LANCASTER – Mr. J.W. Stevens Sr., 89, passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at his home.

He was born July 21, 1929, in Bethune, the son of the late Lonnie Robert Stevens and Nettie Mosely Stevens and was the husband of Sara Williams Stevens.

Mr. Stevens was the owner and operator of a logging company and served in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, cutting wood and fishing. He loved his family and they were a very important part of his life. Mr. Stevens was of the Baptist faith.

Mr. Stevens is survived by his wife of 65 years, Sara Stevens; a daughter, Gail Hinson and her husband, Paul; three sons, J.W. Stevens Jr. and his wife, Sylvia, Roger Stevens and his wife, Penny, and Mark Stevens; a sister, Maggie Corbett; 12 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren, with four more on the way.

Mr. Stevens was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Doris McQuage and Elizabeth Threatt.

The celebration of life funeral service for Mr. Stevens will be 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, in the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, by the Rev. Steve Anglin. Burial will follow at Lancaster Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m., one hour prior to the service, at Burgess Funeral Home, 1800 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster, and suggest memorial contributions be made to The , Inc., 508 Hampton Street, Suite 200, Columbia, SC 29201 or Bethel Baptist Church, P.O. Box 2647, Lancaster, SC 29721.

An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at

Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family of Mr. Stevens. LANCASTER – Mr. J.W. Stevens Sr., 89, passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at his home.He was born July 21, 1929, in Bethune, the son of the late Lonnie Robert Stevens and Nettie Mosely Stevens and was the husband of Sara Williams Stevens.Mr. Stevens was the owner and operator of a logging company and served in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, cutting wood and fishing. He loved his family and they were a very important part of his life. Mr. Stevens was of the Baptist faith.Mr. Stevens is survived by his wife of 65 years, Sara Stevens; a daughter, Gail Hinson and her husband, Paul; three sons, J.W. Stevens Jr. and his wife, Sylvia, Roger Stevens and his wife, Penny, and Mark Stevens; a sister, Maggie Corbett; 12 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren, with four more on the way.Mr. Stevens was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Doris McQuage and Elizabeth Threatt.The celebration of life funeral service for Mr. Stevens will be 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, in the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, by the Rev. Steve Anglin. Burial will follow at Lancaster Memorial Park.The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m., one hour prior to the service, at Burgess Funeral Home, 1800 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster, and suggest memorial contributions be made to The , Inc., 508 Hampton Street, Suite 200, Columbia, SC 29201 or Bethel Baptist Church, P.O. Box 2647, Lancaster, SC 29721.An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com. Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family of Mr. Stevens. Funeral Home Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory

1800 Charlotte Highway

Lancaster , SC 29721

803-283-2100 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Lancaster News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.