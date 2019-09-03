Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Craig Starnes. View Sign Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Send Flowers Obituary

LANCASTER – Mrs. Karen Craig Starnes, 68, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at home surrounded by her family.

She was born Feb. 23, 1951, in Chester, a daughter of the late Carl Francis Craig Sr. and Bernell Jennings Craig, and was the wife of James Mickey Starnes.

Mrs. Starnes retired from Springs Industries and she certainly enjoyed being retired. She loved and adored her grandchildren, family and friends, her dog, Abby, and her church.

She enjoyed playing the guitar and harmonica, fishing, horseback riding, camping and riding in her red convertible Mustang. She was a fan of the Carolina Gamecocks.

Mrs. Starnes was a member of Second Baptist Church, where she served as a children's and senior ladies' class Sunday school teacher and choir member, and worked in the nursery.

Mrs. Starnes is survived by her husband of 44 years, James Mickey Starnes; son, Jamie Starnes and his wife, Michelle of Waxhaw, N.C.; grandsons, Connor and Jax; brother, Ricky Craig and his wife, Frankie, of Pisgah Forest, N.C.; sister, Libby Kirkley and her husband, Richard, of Lancaster; and sister-in-law, Terry Robinson and her husband, Hazel, of Lancaster.

Mrs. Starnes was preceded in death by her parents.

The celebration of life funeral service for Mrs. Starnes was 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Second Baptist Church, 1426 Great Falls Highway, Lancaster, officiated by Dr. Brian Saxon. Entombment followed at Lancaster Memorial Park.

The family received friends one hour prior to the service, from 2-3 p.m. at Second Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Second Baptist Church Building Fund, 1426 Great Falls Highway, Lancaster, SC; or to the , Lancaster County , 1901 Brunswick Ave. No. 100, Charlotte, NC 28207.

An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at

