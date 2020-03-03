LANCASTER – Kate "Granny" Plyler Thompson, 75, of Lancaster passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at MUSC-Lancaster.
She was born Jan. 28, 1945, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Benjamin Hershel Plyler Jr. and Ouida Michael Plyler.
Mrs. Thompson was a member of Hopewell United Methodist Church.
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Thompson will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Lancaster Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Maurice Lee "Marty" Belk Jr. officiating.
Mrs. Thompson is survived by three daughters, Michael-Ann Crenshaw and her husband, Ari, Angela Dry and her husband, Laine, and Allison Estes, all of Lancaster; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, John Paul Plyler and Don Michael Plyler; and a sister, Bennie Jeanette Plyler.
The family will receive friends from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Lancaster Funeral Home.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 4, 2020