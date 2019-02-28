LANCASTER – Mrs. Katherine Gay Robinson, 83, died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
She was a daughter of the late Columbus Gay and Alma Stephens Gay and wife of the late T.C. Robinson.
Survivors include sons, Jerry Wayne Robinson of Chester, Michael Roger Robinson of Belmont, N.C., and Randy Stephens Robinson of Vale, N.C.; and stepdaughter, Sandy Oliver of Morganton, N.C.
Services are 1 p.m. Friday, March 1, at Victory Worship Center, 400 Grace Avenue, Lancaster.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is in charge.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster
709 North White Street Post Office Box 339
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 286-5000
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 27, 2019