Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Bradburn Sistar. View Sign

LANCASTER – Mrs. Kathleen Bradburn Sistar, 84, of Lancaster, wife of Parley Sistar, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at her home.

She was born Sept. 17, 1934, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Rev. Carmel Ervin Bradburn and Pink Conner Bradburn.

Mrs. Sistar was a very energetic lady. She retired from Springs Industries after 38 years of service and then became a personal care assistant. Mrs. Sistar enjoyed spending time at the beach and mountains. Her hobbies included baking and working with her flowers.

A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Sistar will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, in the chapel of Lancaster Funeral Home, with the Rev. Rusty McAlister officiating. Burial will be in Lancaster Memorial Park.

Mrs. Sistar is survived by her husband, Parley Burk Sistar; a son, Kenneth Wayne Sistar and his wife, Pam, of Fort Lawn; three daughters, Karen Sistar Hatch and her husband, Richard, and Darlene Sistar Green and her husband, Jeff, all of Lancaster and Lisa Dianne Sistar Scott and her significant other, Tate, of Blythewood; eight grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Sistar was preceded in death by six brothers, Lloyd Bradburn, Clarence Bradburn, Woodson Bradburn, Leonard Bradburn, Denver Bradburn and James Bradburn; and two sisters, Athleen Whitaker and Reba Taylor.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Lancaster Funeral Home and other times at the home of Kat and Parley.

Notes to the family may be made at

Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Sistar. LANCASTER – Mrs. Kathleen Bradburn Sistar, 84, of Lancaster, wife of Parley Sistar, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at her home.She was born Sept. 17, 1934, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Rev. Carmel Ervin Bradburn and Pink Conner Bradburn.Mrs. Sistar was a very energetic lady. She retired from Springs Industries after 38 years of service and then became a personal care assistant. Mrs. Sistar enjoyed spending time at the beach and mountains. Her hobbies included baking and working with her flowers.A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Sistar will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, in the chapel of Lancaster Funeral Home, with the Rev. Rusty McAlister officiating. Burial will be in Lancaster Memorial Park.Mrs. Sistar is survived by her husband, Parley Burk Sistar; a son, Kenneth Wayne Sistar and his wife, Pam, of Fort Lawn; three daughters, Karen Sistar Hatch and her husband, Richard, and Darlene Sistar Green and her husband, Jeff, all of Lancaster and Lisa Dianne Sistar Scott and her significant other, Tate, of Blythewood; eight grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter.In addition to her parents, Mrs. Sistar was preceded in death by six brothers, Lloyd Bradburn, Clarence Bradburn, Woodson Bradburn, Leonard Bradburn, Denver Bradburn and James Bradburn; and two sisters, Athleen Whitaker and Reba Taylor.The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Lancaster Funeral Home and other times at the home of Kat and Parley.Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com. Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Sistar. Funeral Home Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster

709 North White Street Post Office Box 339

Lancaster , SC 29720

(803) 286-5000 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 22, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Lancaster News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close