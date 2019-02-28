LANCASTER – Mrs. Kathleen Bradburn Sistar, 84, of Lancaster, wife of Parley Sistar, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at her home.
She was born Sept. 17, 1934, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Rev. Carmel Ervin Bradburn and Pink Conner Bradburn.
Mrs. Sistar was a very energetic lady. She retired from Springs Industries after 38 years of service and then became a personal care assistant. Mrs. Sistar enjoyed spending time at the beach and mountains. Her hobbies included baking and working with her flowers.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Sistar will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, in the chapel of Lancaster Funeral Home, with the Rev. Rusty McAlister officiating. Burial will be in Lancaster Memorial Park.
Mrs. Sistar is survived by her husband, Parley Burk Sistar; a son, Kenneth Wayne Sistar and his wife, Pam, of Fort Lawn; three daughters, Karen Sistar Hatch and her husband, Richard, and Darlene Sistar Green and her husband, Jeff, all of Lancaster and Lisa Dianne Sistar Scott and her significant other, Tate, of Blythewood; eight grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Sistar was preceded in death by six brothers, Lloyd Bradburn, Clarence Bradburn, Woodson Bradburn, Leonard Bradburn, Denver Bradburn and James Bradburn; and two sisters, Athleen Whitaker and Reba Taylor.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Lancaster Funeral Home and other times at the home of Kat and Parley.
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 22, 2019