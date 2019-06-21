Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathryn Croxton White. View Sign Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Visitation 2:00 PM - 2:45 PM First Baptist Church Celebration of Life 3:00 PM First Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary



She was born Nov. 19, 1930, in Lancaster, the daughter of the late Hayes Bernard Croxton and Laura Neal Croxton and was the wife of the late W. Elliott White.

She graduated from Heath Springs High School and was a member of Flint Ridge Baptist Church at that time. She was voted Miss High Miss her senior year. Kathryn was first employed as a secretary for the Clerk of Court for Lancaster County and was later a secretary for Springs Industries. For most of her working career, she was employed with the S.C. Department of Social Services and retired after 30 years. She was very active in First Baptist Church, teaching Sunday school, circle and the nursery and was always active in Vacation Bible School. She and Elliott often chaperoned trips for the youth.

Mrs. White leaves behind two daughters, Judy White Rowley and her husband, Rob, of Aloha, Ore., and Joy White Cudd and her husband, Dennis, of Lancaster; two grandchildren, Stephen Cudd and wife, Jennifer, and Rase Rowley; and four great-grandchildren, Bella Jo, Charlotte, Grayson and Phenton.

Mrs. White was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a granddaughter, Jessica Cudd; and two brothers, Joe Hayes Croxton and Ronald Neal Croxton.

The celebration of life funeral service for Mrs. White will be 3 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at First Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Randy Hatcher. Burial will follow in Lancaster Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 2-2:45 p.m. Sunday, June 23, in the family life center of First Baptist Church and other times at the home of her daughter, Joy and Dennis Cudd.

For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Alz-heimer's Association for Research, 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302, or First Baptist Church of Lancaster, PO Box 670, Lancaster, SC 29721.

An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at

Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family of Mrs. White. LANCASTER – Mrs. Kathryn Croxton White, 88, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019.She was born Nov. 19, 1930, in Lancaster, the daughter of the late Hayes Bernard Croxton and Laura Neal Croxton and was the wife of the late W. Elliott White.She graduated from Heath Springs High School and was a member of Flint Ridge Baptist Church at that time. She was voted Miss High Miss her senior year. Kathryn was first employed as a secretary for the Clerk of Court for Lancaster County and was later a secretary for Springs Industries. For most of her working career, she was employed with the S.C. Department of Social Services and retired after 30 years. She was very active in First Baptist Church, teaching Sunday school, circle and the nursery and was always active in Vacation Bible School. She and Elliott often chaperoned trips for the youth.Mrs. White leaves behind two daughters, Judy White Rowley and her husband, Rob, of Aloha, Ore., and Joy White Cudd and her husband, Dennis, of Lancaster; two grandchildren, Stephen Cudd and wife, Jennifer, and Rase Rowley; and four great-grandchildren, Bella Jo, Charlotte, Grayson and Phenton.Mrs. White was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a granddaughter, Jessica Cudd; and two brothers, Joe Hayes Croxton and Ronald Neal Croxton.The celebration of life funeral service for Mrs. White will be 3 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at First Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Randy Hatcher. Burial will follow in Lancaster Memorial Park.The family will receive friends from 2-2:45 p.m. Sunday, June 23, in the family life center of First Baptist Church and other times at the home of her daughter, Joy and Dennis Cudd.For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Alz-heimer's Association for Research, 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302, or First Baptist Church of Lancaster, PO Box 670, Lancaster, SC 29721.An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com. Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family of Mrs. White. Published in The Lancaster News on June 22, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lancaster News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close